The second mini album from Cortis stormed past 2 million sales mark in four days, label Big Hit Music said Friday.

EP “Greengreen” was released Monday and was an instant million-seller, and exceeded 2 million as of Thursday. The rookie boy group’s debut set, “Color Outside the Lines,” reached 1 million in accumulated sales in three months, and 2 million in six months.

Main track “Redred” rose to No. 3 on Melon’s Top 100 and earned the fivesome its first and second trophies on television music chart shows. Dropped ahead of the album release, the single ranked as high as No. 36 on Spotify’s Daily Top Songs Global.