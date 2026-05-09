Six-course pairing dinner at The Westin Josun Seoul explores the diversity of Korean traditional alcohol through storytelling

Inside The Westin Josun Seoul's ballroom, conversation flowed easily between hotel staff and returning guests, many of whom greeted one another less like strangers passing through and more like familiar faces returning to a favorite gathering place.

“We have a lot of regulars,” one hotel manager said with a smile. “They come visit often, so it inspires us to hold these kinds of events.”

That sense of familiarity has quietly become part of the hotel’s identity.

Over the past few years, the hotel has cultivated a niche but growing community through “hanmaru,” a recurring cultural event series designed primarily for foreign guests staying in executive-level rooms. Beyond standard hotel experiences, the events invite guests to engage with Korean culture through activities ranging from traditional games and flower tea classes to geotjeori tasting workshops and seasonal cultural programs.

This month, the spotlight was on makgeolli with The Heritage Dining with Yun Jumo.

Hosted May 6, the special gala dinner introduced guests to the world of Korean traditional alcohol through curated food pairings and a dining experience led by storytelling.

Leading the evening was traditional liquor expert Yun Na-ra, better known by her nickname “Yun Jumo,” from her appearance as a top-five contestant on the second season of "Culinary Class Wars." Combining her surname with “jumo,” an old Korean term referring to a tavern keeper or brewmaster, the nickname roughly translates to “Brewmaster Yun.”

At the start of the evening, she introduced guests to Korean traditional alcohol varieties, explaining the personality, flavor profiles and stories behind each pour.

For many guests, it was likely their first in-depth introduction to makgeolli beyond its casual association with Korean drinking culture. But the evening framed makgeolli less as a rustic novelty and more as a layered culinary experience.

“I’m sure every country has its own traditional alcohol,” Yun told guests. “Wine is made from grapes, vodka from potatoes, tequila from agave and whiskey from barley. What makes makgeolli unique is that it is made from rice — something deeply tied to Korean tables and everyday meals.”

Six pairings that reveal makgeolli’s range

The evening opened with Brewmaster Yun’s very own Namsan Night, a refined makgeolli with a 13.5 percent alcohol by volume, inspired by the nightscape of Namsan and characterized by the subtle sweetness of pumpkin.

Paired with parboiled octopus and a mustard-seasoned salad that almost resembled geotjeori, the liquor’s smooth texture and gentle sweetness softened the salad's spicy kick while complementing the freshness of the vegetables.

The next pairing featured Jiran-jigyo Chamomile Makgeolli, a delicate makgeolli with a 12 percent ABV, layered with chamomile notes and balanced by the soft sweetness of rice.

The makgeolli paired naturally with the slightly glossy, savory noodles of japchae. Its thicker texture helped mellow the oiliness of the dish while the floral notes added lightness to the rich stir-fry.

In Korea, japchae is often associated with celebration and commonly prepared for birthdays, holidays and special gatherings.

The third pairing featured Samyangchun ‘Oh My God’ Sparkling Makgeolli, an elegant and vibrant makgeolli with a 9 percent ABV crafted with hand-picked white magnolia petals. The drink also won first place in the Korean non-takju category at the 2025 Korea Wine & Spirits Awards.

Served alongside seafood scallion pancake (pajeon) and mustard leaf kimchi, the makgeolli’s light carbonation and crisp finish helped cut through the pancake's oiliness and cleanse the palate between bites.

In Korea, pajeon is often closely associated with rainy days, with many Koreans linking the sizzling sound of batter hitting the pan to the sound of rain outside.

The fourth pairing featured Yun Judang Takju 12, an elegant takju — a traditional Korean cloudy rice alcohol similar to makgeolli — with a 12 percent ABV and delicate fruity notes that lingered on the palate.

Served alongside boiled pork slices, spicy radish salad and ssamjang, the takju’s fuller body made for a pairing that felt rich yet balanced while highlighting how the deeper, more structured takju naturally accompanies heartier Korean dishes.

The fifth pairing featured Janseong-manri Lotus Leaf Yakju, a refined yakju with a 15 percent ABV brewed with rice, nuruk and lotus flowers, then aged for over six months.

The name Janseong-manri, which evokes wishes of longevity and enduring prosperity, matched the elegant character of the liquor itself. Served alongside grilled marinated beef short ribs, the yakju’s clean yet layered flavor profile complemented the sweet and savory richness of the meat while its subtle floral notes added softness to the smoky marinade.

The final pairing featured the strongest pour of the evening: Yun Judang Takju 17, a delicate takju with subtle notes of sweet Korean melon and a 17 percent ABV.

Served alongside dried pollack soup, the takju’s gentle sweetness and clean finish complemented the light yet comforting broth.

In Korea, dried pollack soup is commonly associated with haejang, or hangover recovery meals. Rich in amino acids such as methionine, the comforting broth is widely believed to help support the liver and ease hangovers after drinking — a fittingly Korean way to close out a six-course drinking experience.

The many faces of makgeolli

While many people outside Korea often think of makgeolli as a single drink, the dinner highlighted just how broad the category truly is — ranging from light and sparkling to floral, creamy or deeply fermented depending on the brewing style and ingredients used.

Yun explained during her presentation that part of this diversity stems from Korea’s landscape and climate, with the country’s four distinct seasons historically shaping brewing traditions and ingredients.

“Because of that, we use many different seasonal ingredients from nature when brewing alcohol.”

In spring, Yun said she enjoys brewing flower-based liquors using ingredients such as cherry blossoms, magnolia petals and acacia flowers. She also introduced guests to ihwaju, a thick traditional rice alcohol with a texture “similar to Greek yogurt,” historically enjoyed during the pear blossom season.

Summer, meanwhile, brings fruit-based brewing as well as ingredients such as lotus leaves, lotus flowers and omija berries. Because Korea’s summers are hot and humid, Yun explained that brewers historically developed techniques to help alcohol survive the season, including adding distilled soju to prevent spoilage. The method eventually gave rise to gwahaju, a fortified traditional liquor style dating back to the Joseon era.

Autumn brewing often incorporates ingredients such as glutinous rice, jujubes, chestnuts and pine nuts. Yun also introduced moju, a low-alcohol warm drink made by simmering makgeolli with aromatic ingredients — often compared to Korea’s version of mulled wine.

Winter, she explained, allows for slower and longer fermentation due to lower temperatures.

“In winter, we can create more aromatic and refined yakju through long-term fermentation,” Yun said, noting that some traditional brewing methods involve fermenting alcohol for more than 100 days.

The result is a traditional alcohol culture shaped not only by rice, but also by weather, geography and time — allowing Korean traditional liquor to evolve into a far wider spectrum of flavors than many first-time drinkers might expect.

“I think alcohol brewing is ultimately a form of art and creative expression," Yun said.