As the war in the Middle East intensifies, the world is bracing for a looming energy crisis. Oil and gas prices are rising rapidly as the Strait of Hormuz — the main artery of global energy flows — faces disruptions involving both the US and Iran.

Relying on imports for about 90 percent of its energy, South Korea is undoubtedly among the countries most vulnerable to such a shock. Yet the situation is not as dire as in countries such as the Philippines or Vietnam, where power outages are becoming increasingly frequent. One key reason for Korea’s relative energy stability is its fleet of more than 26 nuclear power reactors, which supply roughly one-third of the nation’s electricity, keeping homes and factories running around the clock.

The development of Korea’s nuclear energy industry is a remarkable success story that mirrors the country’s broader economic transformation. Like many other sectors, the nuclear industry grew rapidly over decades thanks to the forward-looking vision of political leaders and pioneers in science and technology. Policymakers pushed ambitious nuclear programs early on to secure energy independence, while scientists and engineers worked tirelessly to acquire key technologies from advanced countries despite formidable obstacles. As a result, Korea has not only mastered nuclear energy technology but has also emerged as a competitive exporter of nuclear power plants. Today, it competes directly with former technology leaders such as the United States and France in the expanding global nuclear power market.

A recent milestone came in 2024, when “Team Korea” won a $20 billion contract in the Czech Republic to build two nuclear power plants, prevailing over strong competition from France. This follows the successful completion of four reactors in the United Arab Emirates — projects with even greater long-term value. These deals are expected to generate substantial revenue for Korean firms over decades through maintenance and servicing. With technological capabilities now on par with leading countries, Korean firms also enjoy a distinct advantage: a strong reputation for delivering complex nuclear projects on time and within budget.

Given that such an impressive technological leap was achieved in a relatively short time and under difficult conditions, it is worth tracing the trajectory of Korea’s nuclear development. Highlighting the individuals and decisions behind this achievement offers valuable lessons for developing countries seeking rapid industrialization through technological learning.

The story begins in the early 1950s at nuclear research centers in the United States, including the University of Chicago and Los Alamos in New Mexico. In the aftermath of the destructive atomic bombings of Japan, President Dwight Eisenhower launched the “Atoms for Peace” program to promote the peaceful use of nuclear technology. International scientists and engineers were invited to those sites to share knowledge on the construction of nuclear power plants. A small group of Korean scientists participated, gaining critical knowledge and experience from their American counterparts.

Upon returning home, they were tasked by leaders such as President Syngman Rhee and later President Park Chung-hee with helping build Korea’s own nuclear capability. With minimal infrastructure and limited engineering expertise, the challenge was daunting. Yet these leaders envisioned nuclear energy as a cornerstone of Korea’s future industrialization. At the same time, amid ongoing security threats from North Korea, there were also underlying strategic considerations, including interest in a potential nuclear weapons capability.

Attempts to pursue a weapons program ultimately failed, as the United States restricted access to sensitive technologies such as fuel reprocessing, which Korea hoped to acquire from France. Nevertheless, Korean scientists and engineers pressed on, mastering key technologies through intensive learning, adaptation and at times controversial methods.

After completing its first nuclear power plant in 1979 with technology from Westinghouse, Korea made a decisive and foresighted policy shift: Technology transfer became a central condition in awarding nuclear contracts to foreign suppliers. Korean companies had to be the main contractors for any projects, while foreign firms were relegated to secondary positions — an attempt to assure key technologies were fully localized. Companies from the United States, Canada and France had little choice but to comply to participate in Korea’s super-competitive, but lucrative projects.

Over time, Korean engineers localized core technologies, though not without friction. In the run-up to the Czech contract, Westinghouse raised intellectual property concerns, accusing Korean firms of infringement. The dispute was eventually settled, allowing the project to proceed, but it underscored the continuing sensitivity of intellectual property issues in Korea’s nuclear export ambitions.

Today, as one of the world’s top nuclear power nations, Korea is positioning itself to benefit from the anticipated expansion of the global nuclear energy market. Notably, some countries that had previously phased out nuclear power due to safety concerns — such as Germany — are reconsidering their stance amid energy security concerns. The ongoing instability in the Middle East, which threatens fossil fuel supplies, may further accelerate this shift. In this sense, the crisis could prove to be an unexpected opportunity for Korea and its nuclear industry.

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Lee Byung-jong

Lee Byung-jong is a former Seoul correspondent for Newsweek, The Associated Press and Bloomberg News. He is a professor at the School of Global Service at Sookmyung Women’s University in Seoul. The views expressed here are the writer’s own. -- Ed.