Forum explores how climate solutions drive ESG competitiveness, create youth career opportunities

H.ecoTech Festa 2026 opened Thursday at Yonsei University’s Baekyangnuri Hall, bringing together corporate leaders, startup founders, policymakers and students to discuss how climate action and sustainability are emerging as new engines of economic growth and career competitiveness.

Hosted by Herald Corp., publisher of The Korea Herald and Herald Business, the full-day forum was held under the theme “Circular Economy: Environment Is Money, Eco, Money, Me!” The event aimed to explore how environmental challenges can be transformed into tangible economic opportunities through eco-technology and sustainable business models.

The forum was designed in response to what organizers described as a rapidly accelerating shift in the global economy, where responding to the climate crisis is no longer viewed solely as an ethical responsibility, but increasingly as a source of new wealth and industrial innovation.

The event opened with a performance by Raf Sandou, a Yonsei University alumnus known for appearing on the 12th season of rap competition “Show Me the Money.”

An opening ceremony followed, featuring welcoming remarks from Choi Jin-young, publisher and CEO of Herald Media Group, and congratulatory remarks from Kim Yong-ho, vice president for administration and external affairs at Yonsei University.

Science communicator Orbit then delivered a lecture on the growing importance of climate technology and innovation in the transition toward a sustainable economy.

The forum’s first main session, titled “From Sustainable Ideas to the Global Market,” focused on how circular economy businesses are building commercially viable and globally scalable models.

The session featured ReFeed CEO Lee Chung-ho, 119REO CEO Lee Seung-woo, KARI President Yang Hee-gyoung and Kim Hye-sun, head of government affairs, public policy and sustainability compliance for Korea and Japan at HP.

Discussions centered on case studies from companies that have incorporated sustainability into profitable business strategies, as well as future opportunities for youth entrepreneurship and employment in eco-tech industries.

The second session, titled “Next Stage: How Environment Becomes the Ultimate Competitiveness,” examined how sustainability expertise is increasingly becoming a key professional asset across industries.

Panelists included Kakao Bank's mononymous ESG team lead Sunny, Jeong Soo-jeong of LG Electronics’ ESG strategy planning team, Yulchon law firm partner Yoon Yong-hee and Kim Kyeong-yeon, head of global strategy at Eco&Partners.

The session also included interactive roundtable discussions and career mentoring programs to help young participants better understand emerging opportunities in sustainability-related fields.

The forum concluded with small-group mentoring sessions between participants and corporate professionals, offering practical career consultations and networking opportunities for students and young job seekers interested in the growing eco-tech sector.