Lotte Home Shopping follows NS Home Shopping in targeting early-bird senior customers

Starting in May, Lotte Home Shopping has begun its live broadcasts at 5 a.m., an hour earlier than before, as it adjusts its schedule to the lifestyles of senior customers, the backbone of TV home shopping audiences in South Korea.

The move follows a similar shift by rival NS Home Shopping, which began 5 a.m. broadcasts in April.

According to Lotte Home Shopping, 80 percent of purchases made between 5 a.m. and 7 a.m. during last year’s summer months were by customers aged 60 and older. Purchases after 5 a.m. nearly doubled compared to earlier periods, highlighting the time slot as a starting point in this age group’s shopping routine.

The company also plans to tailor its product offerings for this demographic, focusing on health supplements, sports goods and fashion items for seniors. The earlier start is a pilot program running through August, after which the company will decide whether to make it year-round.

“During the summer season, senior customers tend to start their day earlier. We plan to continue providing a more convenient shopping experience through programming and services tailored to shifting lifestyles,” a company official said.