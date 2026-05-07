H.EcoTech Festa links climate action with business, innovation and careers

Climate action should be seen as an economic opportunity, rather than a burden, according to Choi Jin-young, CEO of Herald Media Group.

“The environment is no longer just about goodwill or obligation. It has become one of the fastest-growing markets, one of the most powerful technologies and a new source of wealth,” Choi said in his opening speech at H.EcoTech Festa, held at Yonsei University’s Baekyangnuri Hall in Seoul on Thursday.

Speaking to corporate executives, startup founders, students and sustainability experts gathered for the eco-tech forum, Choi said environmental issues can no longer be viewed solely through the lens of ethics or costs.

“Previously, companies and societies believed they had to spend money for the environment,” Choi said. “Now, we are entering an era where the environment itself generates profits and creates entirely new value.”

Hosted by Herald Corp., publisher of The Korea Herald and Herald Business, this year’s H.EcoTech Festa focused on circular economies and the opportunities presented by environmental action.

In his speech, Choi pointed to examples of circular economy businesses already emerging in Korea and abroad, including used cooking oil being converted into aviation fuel and discarded firefighter uniforms being transformed into fashion products.

Choi also said the climate crisis was no longer a problem of the distant future, but one already reshaping industries, markets and everyday life.

He expressed hope that the forum would move beyond raising awareness and become a practical platform where participants could discover new business models, career opportunities and growth strategies in sustainability-related sectors.

“I hope today becomes a turning point where ‘environment’ becomes a powerful wing for your careers and businesses,” he said.

Choi also noted Herald’s environmental journalism initiatives, including the installation of a Climate Clock at the company’s headquarters in Yongsan-gu, Seoul.

The clock, which counts down the time left before the world exhausts its carbon budget for limiting warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius, was Asia’s first permanent Climate Clock and the third in the world at the time of its installation in 2021, according to Herald.

He said Herald has expanded its climate and environmental coverage across text and video platforms through a dedicated environmental reporting system, aiming not only to deliver information but also to encourage public engagement and action.

Choi described H.EcoTech Festa as an expansion of the Herald Eco Forum, which the company has hosted since 2021. While the earlier forum focused on building environmental discourse, he said the new eco-tech festival seeks to connect sustainability more directly with business, innovation and career development.