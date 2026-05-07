A video showing a suspected drunk driver jogging away from a car crash scene in Gongju, South Chungcheong Province, is trending online, news reports said Thursday.

In the video, a man dressed in sportswear steps out of a vehicle that had rammed into a coffee shop and jogs away from the scene as if nothing had happened. A bystander captured the footage and later shared it on Instagram.

The incident occurred around 4:10 a.m. Saturday in Singwan-dong, according to police. The man, in his 20s, was driving under the influence.

He turned himself in to the police about five hours later, and his blood alcohol concentration was measured at 0.036 percent at the time, a level high enough to result in a license suspension under the Road Traffic Act.

According to witnesses, the man changed into athletic clothing inside the vehicle after the crash and fled the scene by pretending to go for a jog as people began approaching him.

Police said they would forward the case to prosecutors after further investigation.