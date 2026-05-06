Jungkook of BTS has been selected as the subject of a US educational book series for elementary school students, becoming the first Korean singer to be featured in the publication.

According to Capstone, the book’s publisher, Jungkook will appear in the 2026 edition of the “Brain Candy Books” series, which introduces influential public figures to young readers through accessible educational content.

The series has previously featured internationally recognized figures including Taylor Swift, Ariana Grande, Billie Eilish and Lionel Messi. Other figures Capstone plans to introduce this year include Dua Lipa, Selena Gomez and Cristiano Ronaldo.

Capstone added that the book will cover Jungkook’s childhood, his musical journey and his personal philosophy. The company described him as one of BTS’ defining figures and praised his vocal abilities and versatility as an artist.

The book will highlight achievements such as becoming the first Korean solo artist to place seven songs on Billboard’s Hot 100 chart and his performance of the official soundtrack “Dreamers” at the opening ceremony of the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. It is also expected to touch on Jungkook’s broader cultural influences, referencing his reputation for selling out products he wears and his strong presence across social media platforms.

Separately, Jungkook was included in the “25 Most Famous People in the World” global ranking by World Famous Things in February 2026 — as the only K-pop artist on the list — in recognition of his global influence, powerful vocals and successful solo career. Other notable figures on the list included Elon Musk, Taylor Swift and US President Donald Trump.

Jungkook is traveling with BTS for the North American leg of the group's “Arirang” world tour. The next three performances take place Thursday, Saturday and Sunday in Mexico City.