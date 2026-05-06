Short selling, CFD positions hit records amid margin curbs, raising stability fears.

The Kospi broke the 7,000-point barrier for the first time Wednesday, but fears of a sharp reversal are growing amid a surge in short selling and leveraged bets.

According to the Korea Financial Investment Association, short selling balances — bets on a market decline — also hit an all-time high as of last Monday. Stock lending balances, a proxy for pending short selling activity, surged 10 trillion won ($6.9 billion) from the previous session to a record 175 trillion won, the highest since data collection began.

The record short selling levels are seen as investors positioning ahead of a potential sharp correction, ramping up bearish bets as the Kospi clears the 7,000-point milestone.

The Kospi's relentless climb is also driving a surge in derivatives trading. Outstanding contracts for difference(CFD) balances, including margin, hit a record 3.9 trillion won as of last Monday, roughly double the level seen a year ago.

CFDs are high-risk leveraged instruments that settle only the price difference without actual ownership of the underlying asset, allowing professional investors to take large positions with minimal margin. The surge has been concentrated in large-cap semiconductor stocks.

Samsung Electronics' CFD balance jumped from 40.3 billion won on Jan. 2 to 162.8 billion won as of April 23. SK hynix saw a similar rise, climbing from 70 billion won to 174.7 billion won over the same period — reflecting a broader shift in how sophisticated money is gaining exposure to Korea's chip giants.

The trend is attributed to institutional money and high-net-worth investors piling into leveraged bets alongside retail participants. Market watchers say aggressive leveraged positions are increasingly replacing straightforward spot buying, raising questions about the sustainability of the rally should sentiment turn.

The VKospi, South Korea's volatility gauge, hit 60.10 on Wednesday, up 7.57 percent from the previous session, according to Investing.com. The index has set fresh records on consecutive trading days, surpassing its previous peak of 57.70 logged on April 8 — just before geopolitical tensions eased sharply following a US-Iran two-week ceasefire agreement.

The VKospi rises both when the market climbs sharply and when investor anxiety deepens, making it a closely watched fear indicator. Analysts warn the divergence between soaring equities and elevated volatility readings is a signal worth watching.

Still, retail investors show little sign of pulling back. Margin lending balance, a key gauge of leveraged retail betting, surged 100 billion won in a single trading session to 3.58 trillion won as of last Monday, even as major brokerages — including Korea Investment & Securities, KB Securities and NH Investment & Securities — moved to cap exposure by suspending new margin loan agreements.

The move has done little to bring balances down, with analysts attributing the stubbornly high levels to individual investors determined to ride the rally with borrowed money.