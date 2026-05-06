Nam Woohyun of Infinite is set to unveil a digital single Sunday to mark his tenth year as a solo singer, his agency Billions announced Wednesday.

He wrote the upcoming single, “Boys and Girls,” in which he reminisces about beautiful nights spent together and promises to move side by side toward dreams. It will feature all his bandmates who joined him to celebrate the milestone, as shown in the teaser clip.

Nam released his first solo EP “Write…” in 2016, and his fifth EP “Tree Ring” came out last year. He is expected to release his second solo studio album in November.