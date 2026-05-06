Suspect handed over to police after being caught by child’s father, but later released following identity check

A 2-year-old boy was struck by a man in his 60s while chasing pigeons on Monday. The incident has drawn increased attention as it occurred one day before Children’s Day, according to reports on Wednesday.

The Incheon Bupyeong Police Station on Monday booked a man in his 60s without detention on child abuse charges after he allegedly struck a 2-year-old boy on the head at a park in Bupyeong-gu around 3:55 p.m.

Footage from surveillance cameras at the park showed the man suddenly hitting the toddler on the back of the head as the child chased pigeons, causing him to fall face-first onto the ground.

As the man tried to leave the scene, the child’s father chased him down, caught him and handed him over to the police.

Police said the man had no prior connection to the child’s family and was found to have a hearing disability. After confirming the man’s identity, police released him and are currently investigating the motive behind the random attack.

“His forehead was bruised and swollen. We’re afraid to go outside, worrying we might run into him again in the neighborhood,” the child’s father wrote on Threads.

Random attacks occur at a steady rate of around 40 cases each year, fueling growing public concern.

According to data from the Korean National Police Agency, a total of 127 crimes committed without any clear motive were reported over the past three years — 46 cases in 2023, 42 in 2024 and 39 in 2025.

Of the total, 45 cases, or 35.4 percent, were classified as murder or attempted murder. Injuries accounted for 52 cases, or 40.9 percent, while assault made up the remaining 30 cases, or 23.6 percent.