TWS headed straight to the top of Oricon’s Daily Album Ranking with its fifth EP, “No Tragedy,” agency Pledis Entertainment said Wednesday, citing the chart dated May 4.

The six-member boy group claimed the No. 1 spot, selling approximately 198,000 units on the day of release in the country. It easily surpassed the previous EP, “Play Hard,” which also made a chart-topping debut on the daily ranking.

The latest mini album was released on April 27 and reached 1 million in sales in four days, becoming the group’s first million-seller.

On June 27, TWS will kick off its “24/7: For: You” tour in Seoul. The group will visit eight cities for 15 shows, including its first in Bangkok and Singapore.