TWS (Pledis Entertainment)
TWS (Pledis Entertainment)

TWS headed straight to the top of Oricon’s Daily Album Ranking with its fifth EP, “No Tragedy,” agency Pledis Entertainment said Wednesday, citing the chart dated May 4.

The six-member boy group claimed the No. 1 spot, selling approximately 198,000 units on the day of release in the country. It easily surpassed the previous EP, “Play Hard,” which also made a chart-topping debut on the daily ranking.

The latest mini album was released on April 27 and reached 1 million in sales in four days, becoming the group’s first million-seller.

On June 27, TWS will kick off its “24/7: For: You” tour in Seoul. The group will visit eight cities for 15 shows, including its first in Bangkok and Singapore.


glamazon@heraldcorp.com