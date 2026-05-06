Netflix Korea’s young adult horror series hits No. 1 among non-English shows in its second week

Netflix Korea's horror series “If Wishes Could Kill” most recently topped the platform's weekly non-English series chart, according to the streaming giant's official metrics Wednesday.

Netflix’s companion site Tudum reported that “If Wishes Could Kill” logged 7.5 million views and 44 million hours viewed from April 27 to May 3, securing the global No. 1 spot among non-English-language series. Netflix defines a view as total watch time divided by runtime.

The series had climbed to No. 4 in the non-English TV category just three days after its April 24 premiere, before going on to reach No. 1 globally in its second week.

The eight-part series, featuring a largely emerging cast including Jeon So-young, Lee Hyo-je and Kang Mi-na, marks Netflix Korea’s latest foray into the young-adult horror space.

The story follows a group of high school students who come across a mobile app called Girigo that grants users’ wishes, but at a deadly price: Anyone who makes a wish dies within 24 hours.

At a press conference on April 21 ahead of the show’s launch, the creator said the team is still weighing whether “If Wishes Could Kill” will continue as a serialized story or shift into an anthology format.

Meanwhile, during the same tracking period of April 27 to May 3, SBS romantic comedy “Sold Out on You” came in at No. 3 with 3.7 million views and 16 million hours viewed, while Netflix Korea’s original “Bloodhounds” Season 2 landed at No. 9 with 1.5 million views and 10 million hours viewed on the platform's top 10 chart for non-English-language series.