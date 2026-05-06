Prime Minister Kim Min-seok has instructed officials to hold discussions on demands that the prosecution's right to conduct supplementary investigations should be kept intact even under a push to reform the prosecution, but with the stance in mind that its investigative right should be scrapped altogether, officials said Wednesday.

Kim issued the instruction to a task force set up under the prime minister's office to hash out details of the prosecution reform legislation that calls for reducing the current massive prosecution service into a new agency handling only indictment and court proceedings without any power to conduct investigations on its own.

The ruling Democratic Party-led legislation, which passed a Cabinet meeting in March, represented a dream come true for the ruling bloc that has long accused the prosecution office of abusing its investigative power to harass liberal politicians, including late former President Roh Moo-hyun, who killed himself amid a prosecution probe into corruption allegations.

They say current President Lee Jae Myung is also a victim, accusing the prosecution of indicting him on trumped-up charges. Lee stood trials in several corruption cases before they were suspended following his election and inauguration in June 2025.

But the legislation, set to take effect in October, has sparked concern from the opposition and other critics that serious negative side effects could arise if the prosecution is left with no right to investigate, leaving the police to conduct all investigations, as the prosecution has usually made up for shortfalls in police investigations.

Critics claim the prosecution should be given at least a minimum level of investigative right.

The prosecution reform task force under the prime minister's office has been collecting public views on the reform push ahead of a revision to the Criminal Procedure Act. On Wednesday, a public discussion took place between the ruling party and the government, with a focus on whether the prosecution should be given supplementary investigative rights.

Prime Minister Kim has repeatedly expressed views against giving the prosecution those rights, though he has also said it is necessary to listen to opposing views. His instruction to the task force could be an expression of his commitment to pushing ahead with the prosecution reform.

Some even say Kim's message could be aimed at wooing hardcore DP supporters ahead of a race to elect a new leader of the ruling party after next month's nationwide local elections. (Yonhap)