South Korean celebrities marked Children's Day — celebrated in South Korea on May 5 — with donations, extending support to children in hospitals, welfare facilities and underserved communities.

Singer and actress IU donated 100 million won ($72,000), her agency Edam Entertainment said Tuesday. The donation was split equally between two organizations — the Korea Association of Child Welfare (translated) and the Korea Association of the Community Child Center.

The funds will be used to provide goods and medical support for children living in welfare facilities, as well as birthday gifts and cultural experiences for children at community child centers.

Samsung Medical Center said Tuesday that TVXQ's Changmin donated 55 million won for Children’s Day. The donation will support pediatric and adolescent patients facing financial difficulties.

Kim Go-eun donated 50 million won to Seoul National University Children’s Hospital, according to her agency BH Entertainment on Monday. The contribution will help cover surgery and rehabilitation treatment costs for young patients from low-income families.

Kim has continued the donation for six consecutive years since 2021, supporting children in need of medical care.

Ryeowook of Super Junior also donated 100 million won to support vulnerable children in Korea, international development NGO G-Foundation said Monday. The funds will help provide food and meal support for children at risk of skipping meals, as well as integrated support for children in orphanages, including education, medical care and cultural experiences.

Han Ji-min donated 50 million won to the Join Together Society. Her donation will help fund projects aimed at fighting hunger among children around the world and expanding educational opportunities. She has participated in JTS fundraising campaigns since 2007.