Former LG Twins All-Star pitcher Go Woo-suk has rejected an offer to leave his US minor league club and return home.

The Twins said Tuesday that Go, currently pitching for the Detroit Tigers' Double-A team, Erie SeaWolves, recently informed his former Korea Baseball Organization club that he would like to keep pursuing his major league dreams.

Twins general manager Cha Myeong-seok met Go last Thursday in the United States, hoping to persuade the pitcher to come home, but Go told the official that he would stay put.

"We have decided to respect Go Woo-suk's decision," the club said.

The Twins had hoped to reunite with Go after reliever You Young-chan, who had succeeded Go as the team's closer in 2024, went down with an elbow injury last week.

Go, 27, was a two-time KBO All-Star who led the league with 139 saves from 2019 to 2023.

He signed with the San Diego Padres in January 2024 but got traded to the Miami Marlins in May without having pitched in Major League Baseball. Go only reached as high as Triple-A in the Marlins system.

The Marlins released him in June 2025, and then the Tigers acquired him on a minor league deal later that same month. Go spent the rest of the 2025 campaign with the Tigers' Triple-A affiliate, Toledo Mud Hens, and pitched to a 4.29 ERA in 14 outings.

Go became a free agent in November and rejoined the Tigers on another minor league deal a month later.

After pitching for South Korea at the World Baseball Classic in March, Go has been in the minor leagues for the Tigers, first in Triple-A and later in Double-A.

In 10 outings across those two levels, Go has a 2.40 ERA with 24 strikeouts in 15 innings. (Yonhap)