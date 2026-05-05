With the 2026 FIFA World Cup approaching, South Korea will face El Salvador in its final tune-up as it ramps up preparations for high-altitude conditions.

The Salvadoran Football Association said Tuesday that the friendly will be held on June 3 at 5 p.m. at America First Field in Sandy, Utah. The venue, located 1,356 meters above sea level, is key to Korea's pre-tournament strategy to prepare for high-altitude stadiums.

A Korea Football Association official said the team selected its warm-up opponents to prepare for high-altitude play, as both its group-stage matches and base camp will be in Guadalajara, Mexico, which sits 1,571 meters above sea level.

Currently ranked 100th in the FIFA standings, the Central American nation did not qualify for the World Cup. The two sides last met in June 2023 in Daejeon, playing to a 1-1 draw.

Head coach Hong Myung-bo will announce the final squad on May 16, before departing for a pre-tournament training camp in Salt Lake City two days later.