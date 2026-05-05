A five-day strike at Samsung Biologics, running through Tuesday, is set to enter a new phase Wednesday, with the rift between labor and management exhibiting no signs of narrowing.

Organized by the firm's labor union — the first such action in 15 years — the general walkout has involved workers taking paid leave and refusing weekend shifts in lieu of mass rallies. Some 2,800 workers -- more than half the company's workforce -- have taken part.

The union said that once the full strike concludes, workers will return to their posts but shift to a work-to-rule campaign, maintaining pressure without triggering a full shutdown.

"The campaign will involve refusing overtime and weekend shifts while strictly adhering to safety protocols in line with good manufacturing practice standards," union officials said.

The new phase follows talks Monday under the regional office of the Ministry of Employment and Labor that produced no result. Both sides agreed to resume negotiations later in the week. Chief negotiators are to meet one-on-one Wednesday, followed by a broader session with government officials Friday.

The union's demands include an average wage increase of around 14 percent, a one-time payout of 30 million won ($20,300) per employee, a bonus equivalent to 20 percent of operating profit and a formal say in core management decisions such as hiring, performance evaluations and mergers.

The stakes are particularly high for the company, as even a partial halt in biopharmaceutical manufacturing can force the disposal of entire batches, making disruptions especially costly.

Samsung Biologics estimates strike-related losses at about 150 billion won, revised down from earlier projections of as much as 640 billion won under a full shutdown scenario. The company credited court-approved partial operations and replacement workers for keeping losses in check.

Even so, industry insiders warn the damage may run deeper than the balance sheet. Delays and perceived instability could weigh on Samsung Biologics' ability to win new contracts in the fiercely competitive contract development and manufacturing organization market, they added.