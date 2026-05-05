Half-and-half pizza, rose sauce dishes and seasoned fried chicken were among the most popular delivery menu items ordered by foreign users in Korea in March and April, according to an analysis released Tuesday.

The analysis, conducted by local daily Kookmin Ilbo using order data from Baemin, South Korea’s largest food delivery platform, found that half-and-half pizza was the most popular menu item among foreign users. It was followed by rose sauce dishes and bburinkle chicken, a Korean fried chicken item coated in cheese powder seasoning sold by BHC Chicken.

Other highly ranked items included dishes made with mala sauce, yuptteok — a brand of extra-spicy tteokbokki — and garlic chicken.

While pizza and fried chicken are familiar to consumers around the world, Korean-style variations, such as powdered seasoning on fried chicken and pizzas split into two flavors, reflect distinctive features of Korea’s delivery food culture, the analysis said.

It also said the popularity of Korean delivery mukbang videos overseas has helped drive demand for such foods. Mukbang refers to livestreams or videos in which creators eat large amounts of food while interacting with viewers.

Menu items that allow consumers to try multiple flavors at once, such as half-and-half pizza or fried chicken sets with side dishes, were also popular, according to the analysis.

Baemin’s use among foreign users has surged since the platform began accepting foreign credit cards in March 2024. According to the company, orders by foreign users in the first quarter of 2026 increased 370 percent from a year earlier, while payment volume by foreign users in April was 14 times higher than in the same month in 2025.

“The demand from foreign customers to experience K-delivery culture is clearly reflected in the delivery app,” a Baemin official said. “We will continue improving our services so foreign customers can use them more conveniently.”