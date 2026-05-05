South Korean Industry Minister Kim Jung-kwan is heading to Washington and Ottawa, Ontario, for a four-day trip aimed at advancing US-bound investment plans and strengthening Seoul’s bid for Canada’s multibillion-dollar submarine program, the ministry said Tuesday.

Kim will first visit Ottawa through Wednesday to meet Canadian Industry Minister Melanie Joly and Energy and Natural Resources Minister Tim Hodgson. Talks are expected to focus on economic cooperation and Korea’s participation in Canada’s submarine procurement project, in which companies such as Hanwha Ocean and HD Hyundai Heavy Industries are involved.

He will then travel to Washington for meetings with senior US officials, including Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick, and outreach with lawmakers to discuss investment plans and broader trade issues.

“Following the passage of the Special Act on US Investments in March, we have moved swiftly on follow-up measures, including drafting enforcement decrees and preparing to establish a public corporation,” Kim said.

“We plan to begin preliminary negotiations on key strategic investment projects, and the government will actively lead these efforts to ensure they align with national interests while expanding opportunities for Korean companies.”

On Canada’s submarine program, Kim said the project could serve as a cornerstone for long-term cooperation spanning national security, industry and the broader economy.

“The government will do its utmost to support the bid,” he added.