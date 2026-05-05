A 4-year-old Uzbek boy who came to South Korea for medical treatment after being diagnosed with a serious brain-related illness has recovered enough to continue outpatient care, helped by donations and support from local institutions.

The child, identified as Imronbek, arrived in Korea in August last year after being diagnosed with hydrocephalus in Uzbekistan.

His parents brought him to Korea after being told he would need surgery involving the opening of his skull, according to Yonhap News.

After detailed examinations in Korea, doctors diagnosed him with meningoencephalitis caused by a Candida infection. He was admitted to Korea University Ansan Hospital, where he underwent repeated procedures under general anesthesia and intensive treatment at two-week intervals.

As medical costs mounted, the family struggled to continue treatment. Money borrowed from relatives and a bank in Uzbekistan was not enough to cover the expenses.

Support later came from several sides, including private donors, a local bank, the hospital and immigration authorities.

Because the boy’s mother was in Korea on a short-term visa, she initially had difficulty opening a bank account to receive donations.

Woori Bank allowed the account to be opened on humanitarian grounds after an appeal from Kwon Soon-gil, head of the Ansan City Foreign Resident Counseling Support Center.

Immigration authorities also extended the stay of the boy’s mother and grandmother, allowing them to remain in Korea to care for him during treatment.

Korea University Ansan Hospital continued surgeries and treatment despite the financial burden, according to the center.

Kwon said the boy’s condition had improved significantly since the beginning of the year. The family now expects he may be able to return to Uzbekistan if his condition remains stable.

This article was produced with the assistance of AI. -- Ed.