The Hanwha Eagles announced Monday their starting pitcher Moon Dong-ju will undergo surgery on his ailing right shoulder.

Moon underwent tests at two clinics over the past two days and was diagnosed with damage to his labrum, the Korea Baseball Organization club said.

Doctors at both clinics recommended surgery, and the Eagles said they will seek a second opinion from the renowned Kerlan-Jobe Orthopedic Clinic in Los Angeles before scheduling his operation.

There will be more clarity on the timeline for Moon's return after that, the Eagles added, though pitchers having labrum surgery typically miss about a year of action.

Moon removed himself during the first inning of his latest start on Saturday against the Samsung Lions, calling for a team trainer after throwing a fastball that clocked at 154 kilometers per hour.

Moon, the 2023 Rookie of the Year, has a 1-1 record with a 5.18 ERA in six outings this season.

One of the KBO's hardest throwers, Moon has flashed signs of dominance over the years but his development has been slowed by nagging health issues. The 22-year-old also dealt with some shoulder problems the past two seasons and he missed the World Baseball Classic in March due to shoulder discomfort.

The Eagles are down three starting pitchers, with Owen White (hamstring) and Wilkel Hernandez (elbow) also sidelined. Jack Cushing, acquired as a short-term replacement for White, has been pitching in relief. (Yonhap)