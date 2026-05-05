Han Kang’s novels “The Vegetarian” and “Human Acts” were South Korea’s bestselling books over the past decade, according to Kyobo Bookstore, which released the list to mark World Book and Copyright Day on April 23. The ranking is based on combined online and offline sales from April 2016.

“The Vegetarian,” first published in 2007, gained global recognition after winning the Man Booker International Prize in 2016, shared with translator Deborah Smith. Interest in Han’s work surged again in 2024 when she received the Nobel Prize in literature.

Her novel “Human Acts” topped bookstore sales nationwide following the Nobel announcement, becoming the country’s bestselling book in both 2024 and 2025. Another of her works, “We Do Not Part,” ranked No. 8 on the list after winning major international literary awards in 2023.

Six of the top 10 titles were Korean novels, including three by Han. Other fiction works included “Uncanny Convenience Store,” “Dallergut Dream Department Store” and “Contradictions,” while nonfiction titles such as “SayNo’s Teaching,” “The Temperature of Language,” “I Decided to Live as Me” and “Winnie the Pooh: Happiness Happens Every Day” also made the list.