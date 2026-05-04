South Korea’s review of a US-proposed maritime coalition in the Strait of Hormuz is less an opportunity than a reflection of mounting pressure from Washington, with limited room for strategic advantage, experts said Monday.

Seoul is currently weighing whether to join the Maritime Freedom Construct, a US-backed initiative aimed at restoring navigation through the strait, while also participating in parallel discussions led by the United Kingdom and France involving around 50 countries.

According to Park Won-gon, a professor of international studies at Ewha Womans University, the existence of multiple tracks does not necessarily give South Korea leverage.

“It’s hard to say this is an advantage in a broader sense,” Park said in a phone interview Monday. “The situation ultimately stems from pressure initiated by US President Donald Trump, and given that pressure, South Korea is in a position where it has to contribute in some way to ensuring safe passage through the Strait of Hormuz.”

Park cautioned that pressure from Washington is unlikely to ease, particularly as the US questions the effectiveness of multilateral efforts.

“Trump has argued that these are just meetings without real action, which isn’t entirely wrong, as many countries may be trying to buy time,” he said. “Given that the US cannot carry out this kind of initiative alone, there is a strong possibility that Washington will again call for troop deployments or other concrete contributions in the near future."

He noted that both the US-led initiative and the European-led discussions are unfolding under similar dynamics, making it difficult for Seoul to treat the situation as strategically favorable.

Still, he said the multilateral nature of the European track could provide some diplomatic cover.

“If there were no UK- or France-led initiative involving around 50 countries, South Korea would likely face much stronger pressure from Trump,” he said. “Even though he continues to criticize allies for not doing enough, the fact that South Korea is participating in a broader international effort makes it harder to single Seoul out.”

“In that sense, aligning with those countries can provide some buffer against direct pressure from Washington,” he added.

The competing initiatives have placed Seoul in a delicate position between its key ally, the US, and European partners. While Washington has not formally defined the MFC as a military alliance, it is understood to be seeking commitments at the level of diplomatic or military partnership, raising the possibility of contributions such as the deployment of military assets.

South Korea has already signaled its willingness to play a role on both sides.

According to government sources Sunday, Seoul is reviewing participation in the MFC, which the US recently proposed to partner countries through its embassies.

“(The government) is keeping all options open,” a Defense Ministry official said, adding that authorities are conducting a comprehensive review. A Foreign Ministry official also confirmed that Seoul and Washington are maintaining close communication over the situation.

Meanwhile, President Lee Jae Myung pledged to contribute to the multinational mission led by the UK and France to protect commercial shipping in the Strait of Hormuz during a virtual summit on April 17. The South Korean military has participated in separate follow-up discussions led by the UK and France.

Transatlantic tensions further complicate the situation. France is reportedly opposed to US participation in the European-led framework, while Washington’s recent decision to raise tariffs on European Union automobiles has added strain — factors that could further complicate Seoul’s calculations.

With no clear end in sight to the conflict surrounding the Strait of Hormuz, South Korea is expected to continue reviewing its options while avoiding firm commitments for the time being.

The dilemma reflects a broader structural challenge in the South Korea-US alliance, another expert said.

Kim Jae-chun, an international relations professor at Sogang University, said the current situation underscores the classic tension between fears of abandonment and entanglement in alliances.

“The Iran conflict is, in a way, a preview of how South Korea could be placed in an alliance security dilemma,” he said. “Such dilemmas could emerge at any time in contingencies closer to home, including in nearby regions like the South China Sea or the Taiwan Strait.”