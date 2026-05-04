Over 40 percent of children in Korea want to spend time with friends after school, but more than half attend private academies, known locally as "hagwon."

According to the National Center for the Rights of the Child's recent report, 42.9 percent of respondents would like to socialize at playgrounds or internet cafes, but only 18.6 percent actually do so.

Instead, 54 percent reported attending hagwon or receiving tutoring, compared to only 25.2 percent who said they would choose this option.

These findings are based on a nationwide survey released last year by the Ministry of Health and Welfare of households with children aged up to 17.

The report also highlights changing concerns among adolescents aged 13 to 18.

Academic performance remains the primary concern, and worries about physical appearance have increased in recent years.

In 2020, one's future career was the second most common concern. From 2022 onward, physical appearance surpassed career and remained second-highest through 2024. In 2024, 76.1 percent of respondents identified academics as a concern, followed by physical appearance at 42.2 percent, career at 36.7 percent and friendships at 34 percent. Multiple responses were allowed.