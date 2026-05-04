TWS sold more than 1.11 million copies of its fifth EP in one week, hitting a career high, according to agency Pledis Entertainment on Monday.

The EP “No Tragedy” was released on April 27 and sold over 830,000 units on the day of release, surpassing those of TWS' previous endeavors. The mini album reached the 1 million units threshold in four days, becoming the two-year-old group’s first million-selling set.

The main track “You, You” entered all major music charts at home, and the supporting music video generated 20 million plays on YouTube in six days.

While promoting the mini album, TWS will take the stage at KCON Japan 2026 on Saturday, joining the lineup for the three-day event held in Chiba, Japan.