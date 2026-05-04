BTS extended its stay on Billboard 200 to a sixth week, ranking No. 5 on the chart dated May 9, according to the ranking preview on Sunday in the US.

Its fifth studio project “Arirang” slid down a rung from the previous week, preceded by a three-week run atop the main albums chart, a record for a K-pop endeavor.

Meanwhile, the album is spending its sixth frame on Spotify’s Weekly Top Albums Global at No. 2, while all 14 tracks made the chart on its Weekly Top Songs Global, with the main track “Swim” at No. 2.

The band went live in Texas, US over the weekend and will fly over to Mexico City for a three-date show, starting Thursday, for tour “Arirang.”