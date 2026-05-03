Couple had divorced last month; victim had previously been given a police safety device

A man in his 60s killed his ex-wife at his apartment in Ulsan on Sunday before jumping from the building, police said.

Officers from the Ulsan Bukbu Police Station received a call at around 11:48 a.m. from the man, who told a 112 emergency operator that he had killed his wife.

Police and paramedics arrived shortly after, but the man had already jumped from the apartment. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The ex-wife was found badly wounded in the living room. She was taken to hospital but did not survive.

No suicide note was found at the scene.

Investigators said the couple had divorced in early April. The woman had gone to her former husband's apartment on the day of the incident to sort through belongings, according to police.

The woman had previously been given a police-monitored smartwatch, issued to people considered at risk of harm from a partner or ex-partner under a temporary protection order.

That order was lifted in last August, after which the couple proceeded with what police described as a standard divorce.

Police said they were still looking into the circumstances of the incident.