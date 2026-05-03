Car flipped near Daejin Beach in Donghae; driver tested at license-suspension level

A 19-year-old college student was driving under the influence early Sunday when the car flipped on a street in the east-coast city of Donghae, killing one passenger and injuring two others, police said Sunday.

The crash happened at around 1:24 a.m. near Daejin Beach in Gangwon Province. A 19-year-old woman in the front passenger seat was taken to a hospital but did not survive.

A third woman, also 19, was riding in the back and suffered minor injuries.

A breath test put the driver's blood-alcohol level at 0.062 percent, enough to trigger a license suspension under South Korean law.

All three women were college students and the car belonged to the driver's parent, according to police.

Officers plan to open a case against the driver as they look into how the crash happened.