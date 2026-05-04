South Korea’s cumulative electric vehicle registrations have surpassed the 1 million mark, with more than 100,000 EVs registered in the first four months of this year, government data showed.

A total of 106,939 EVs were sold this year as of April 17, according to data compiled by the Ministry of Climate, Energy and Environment. Last year, the milestone was reached in seven months. In 2024, the figure only surpassed the 100,000-unit mark in September.

This year, EVs accounted for more than 20 percent of all new cars sold as of the end of March. The figure was significantly higher than the corresponding tallies of 13 percent and 8.9 percent for 2025 and 2024, respectively.

The ministry attributed the recent popularity of EVs to conflict in the Middle East, which has pushed up fuel prices; new EV models released by automakers; and the government’s EV promotion policy. (Yonhap)