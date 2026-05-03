Led by An Se-young, the South Korea's women's badminton team defeated Indonesia to advance to the final of the world team championships.

South Korea earned a 3-1 victory over Indonesia on Saturday in the semifinals of the 2026 Uber Cup in Horsens.

South Korea got off to a strong start when An defeated world No. 6 Putri Kusuma Wardani 21-19, 21-5 in the opening singles match.

In the second match, the doubles team of Lee So-hee and Baek Ha-na beat Febriana Dwipuji Kusuma and Amallia Cahaya Pratiwi 21-16, 19-21, 21-15 to give South Korea a 2-0 lead.

South Korea's Sim Yu-jin fell to Talita Ramadhani Wiryawan in straight games, 19-21, 19-21, in the third singles match.

But in the fourth match, the doubles pair of Kim Hye-jeong and Jeong Na-eun clinched South Korea's place in the final with a 21-16, 21-18 win over Rachel Allessya Rose and Febi Setianingrum.

The world team championships are badminton's premier team event, held every two years. The men's tournament is known as the Thomas Cup, while the women's competition is called the Uber Cup.

Each tie consists of three singles matches and two doubles matches, with the first nation to win three matches advancing.

(This article was produced with the assistance of AI and edited by Korea Herald staff. — Ed.)