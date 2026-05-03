The World Bank Group has appointed a South Korean banking veteran as its director of market and counterparty risk, the Finance Ministry said Sunday.

Min Jee-nah, 52, head of credit for state-owned enterprises and reinsurance at the Multilateral Investment Guarantee Agency, an affiliate of the World Bank Group, will assume the role starting June 1.

Min will be responsible for managing market risk related to the World Bank Group’s assets and overseeing counterparty risk associated with its investment operations, including those involving major banks and other financial institutions.

Having joined MIGA in 2017 as a senior credit risk officer, Min was promoted to department head in 2021. Prior to joining MIGA, she worked at private financial institutions including Goldman Sachs, Standard Chartered and UBS.

She will become the fourth Korean national to hold a director-level position at the World Bank Group, according to the ministry.

With her appointment, the number of Koreans in senior positions at the World Bank Group will rise to two, including Kim Sang-bu, vice president for digital and AI.

Kim took office in September 2024, becoming the first Korean national to serve as a vice president at the institution.