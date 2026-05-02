North Korea commemorated the 136th International Workers’ Day with nationwide events, underscoring the working class’ role in advancing its economic development plan.

According to the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA), a ceremony marking the May Day was held on Friday at the People’s Palace of Culture. Senior government officials, including Premier Pak Thae-song and Workers’ Party Secretary Ri Il-hwan, attended the event, along with members of foreign diplomatic missions in Pyongyang and Koreans living abroad.

Pak said urged workers nationwide to “further uphold the banner of the three (ideological, technological and cultural) revolutions” and to “unconditionally fulfill the tasks set for the first year of the new five-year national economic development plan” outlined at the Party Congress.

He added that the government would continue to uphold the Workers’ Party’s “people-first” principle as an unwavering guideline and make efforts to safeguard the rights and interests of the working class.

Other senior officials, including Presidium President Jo Yong-won, visited key industrial sites and companies highlighted as exemplary cases, to celebrate the holiday.

KCNA reported that party and government officials toured major facilities such as the Sangwon Cement Complex, the Chollima Steel Complex, the Pyongyang Thermal Power Plant and coal mines in the Suncheon area, where they encouraged workers and joined them in sports and recreational activities.

Crowds were reported to have visited the Kumsusan Palace of the Sun and the Mansu Hill statues of Kim Il-sung and Kim Jong-il to pay tribute. Workers also toured the newly completed “Overseas Military Operations Achievement Memorial Hall,” where they were seen honoring the achievements of deployed troops.

KCNA said a festive mood prevailed across Pyongyang and other regions, with residents participating in sports and recreational activities at villages, factories, enterprises, and farms.