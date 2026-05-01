Seoul Plaza became the heart of the city's new outdoor library program on Friday, marking the venue's opening as a reading and cultural space through Children's Day on May 5.

At the open reading space, visitors can sit on beanbags and browse freely, with the stage also doubling as a reading area when no performances are scheduled. Family-oriented programs will take place throughout the holiday, including book talks, performances and interactive activities designed to draw visitors into the space.

Additional reading areas are already operating at sites such as Gwanghwamun and Cheonggyecheon, with Dongdaemun Design Plaza set to host a small-format outdoor library from Saturday through Children's Day.

The city is also introducing guided outdoor library tours for foreign visitors, including a night tour linking Gwanghwamun, Cheonggyecheon and Seoul Plaza on foot.

The program will run through November as part of the city's broader push to embed cultural spaces into daily urban life.