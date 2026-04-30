South Korea hosted a two-day event for former prisoners of war from the 1950-53 Korean War, the Defense Ministry said Thursday.

The event, held Wednesday and Thursday, was organized to honor the sacrifices and contributions of repatriated POWs and express gratitude for their service to the nation.

Around 30 former POWs and their family members attended the event, which was arranged ahead of May, a month widely associated with family in South Korea, and June, when the country honors patriots and veterans.

As part of the program, participants visited key military and historical sites, including the Marine Corps 2nd Division in Gyeonggi Province, the Ganghwa Peace Observatory in Incheon and the War Memorial of Korea in Seoul.

The ministry said it has continued support programs for former POWs, including resettlement assistance and medical and funeral support.

“We will continue to uphold our responsibility to the end, ensuring proper respect for former POWs and supporting their stable resettlement,” said Woo Kyung-seok, director general for policy planning at the Defense Ministry.