Gyeongbokgung will open at night for a special seasonal program from May 13 to June 14.

Online reservations open at 10 a.m. on Saturday on a first-come, first-served basis.

Night admissions run from 7 p.m. to 9:30 p.m., with last admission at 8:30 p.m. The palace will be closed every Monday and Tuesday.

Beginning May 20-23, May 27-30 and June 4-5 (a total of 10 sessions), musicians from the National Gugak Center will perform court music and court dance at Sujeongjeon Hall.

Tickets for the night tours are available through NOL Interpark Ticket. Sales are limited to 3,000 tickets per day, with a maximum of four tickets per person.

International visitors may purchase tickets on-site at the Gwanghwamun Gate ticket office by presenting identification such as a passport. On-site sales are capped at 300 tickets per day, with a limit of two tickets per person.