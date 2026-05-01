Travel is increasingly becoming an experience-driven part of everyday life for South Korea’s Generation Z, according to Agoda’s 2026 Travel Outlook Report.

Nearly half of South Korean Gen Z — generally adults born from 1997 onward, though not specified here — respondents (49 percent) said they plan to travel both domestically and overseas this year, 10 percentage points higher than the Asian average.

Their travel motivations were led by outdoor activities (41 percent), cultural experiences (40 percent) and food exploration (36 percent). Meanwhile, 67 percent said rest and relaxation were also key to their travel plans.

When it comes to accommodation, cost was the most important factor for 45 percent of respondents. Reviews and ratings also played a significant role for 30 percent, compared to the Asian average of 19 percent. In selecting travel destinations, respondents prioritized unique cultural experiences (41 percent), lower costs (39 percent) and promotional offers or discounts (38 percent).