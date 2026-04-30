Samsung Electronics falls over 1 percent despite record earnings

South Korea's benchmark Kospi swung sharply Friday, opening at a record high and climbing above 6,750 points for the first time, before turning course and going lower in the afternoon as foreign and institutional investors stepped up profit-taking.

As of 2 p.m., the index was hovering around 6,613 points, down 1.1 percent from the previous close. The Kospi had opened at a fresh high of 6,739.39 and climbed as high as 6,750.27, marking an all-time intraday peak.

The retreat followed a mixed session on Wall Street, where gains were concentrated in technology shares after strong first-quarter earnings from major tech firms including Alphabet, Amazon and Microsoft. The Nasdaq Composite ended 0.04 percent higher and the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index jumped 2.35 percent, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.57 percent and the S&P 500 slipped 0.04 percent.

Samsung Electronics' record first-quarter earnings initially fueled gains in chip stocks. The chipmaker posted 57.23 trillion won ($38.5 billion) in operating profit, its highest quarterly figure on record and a more than sevenfold jump from a year earlier. Samsung shares surged as high as 230,000 won, a new all-time high, while SK hynix gained as much as 2.2 percent to 1,325,000 won. Hanmi Semiconductor also jumped as much as 8 percent, reaching a new annual high.

The two chipmakers diverged later in the session as the broader market lost ground. Samsung was trading down more than 1 percent in the afternoon, while SK hynix erased earlier gains to trade nearly flat.

The rally in SK hynix lifted its largest shareholder, SK Square, briefly making it the third-largest company on the local market. The investment holding company's market capitalization surpassed 112 trillion won at one point, overtaking Hyundai Motor, which was valued at just under 110 trillion won.

As of 2:30 p.m., SK Square was trading around 844,000 won per share, up 1.7 percent and among the few heavyweights still in positive territory.

The US Federal Open Market Committee's decision to keep interest rates unchanged also weighed on sentiment. On Wednesday, the FOMC held rates steady at 3.5 percent to 3.75 percent, citing deepening inflation concerns and the growing impact of ongoing Middle East conflicts.

The rate freeze added pressure to the local currency, with the won opening Friday 7.5 won weaker at 1,486.5 per US dollar.

Foreign investors initially drove the rally, racking up 400 billion won in net purchases in the first 15 minutes of trading. But their flows reversed as the index lost steam, with overseas investors turning net sellers and offloading a net 260 billion won by 2:30 p.m. Institutions added to the pressure, staying largely on the sell side and unloading as much as 410 billion won by then.

Retail investors moved in the opposite direction. After starting the day as profit-takers, individuals stepped up buying as prices fell. By 2:30 p.m., they were net buyers of 720 billion won, absorbing the sell-off by foreign and institutional investors.

Analysts said the Seoul market was due for a short-term breather after a sharp rally, with geopolitical tensions, higher oil prices and currency volatility piling on pressure.

"The Kospi has gained more than 1,600 points, or over 33 percent, since its late-March low, leaving short-term overheating concerns and rally fatigue built up," said Lee Kyoung-min, a senior researcher at Daishin Securities. "As the market tests the gap between expectations and reality through the first-quarter earnings season, it is likely to enter a phase of cooling and profit-taking digestion."

Shinhan Securities analyst Noh Dong-gil put the Kospi's May trading range at 6,200 to 7,500, saying any correction would likely reflect a technical easing of overheating rather than a deterioration in fundamentals.

"The key question is how much earnings can absorb the discount gap created by the exchange rate and oil prices," noted Noh.