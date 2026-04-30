Woori Bank said Thursday it held an investment briefing in partnership with the Ministry of SMEs and Startups to support small and medium-sized enterprises seeking to enter the US market.

The event was organized as demand for local production facilities in the US rises amid tariff negotiations and growing protectionism. Following last year’s Vietnam investment briefing, this marks the second such initiative, focusing on helping Korean firms establish an early foothold overseas.

The briefing brought together a range of institutions, including Woori Bank’s Global Investment WON Center, its US subsidiary Woori America Bank, the Korea SMEs and Startups Agency, KOTRA, Jipyong LLC and Samil PwC.

A total of 11 sessions were held, covering US market entry strategies and the local business environment. The event also featured one-on-one consultation booths offering tailored advice on finance, legal and tax matters, real estate, and investment procedures.

Notably, US-based experts participated as speakers, sharing practical insights and firsthand market information with participating companies.

Jung Doo-young, deputy head of global business promotion at Woori Bank, said the event was designed to help companies access key information and reduce trial and error in the early stages of entering the US market.

Meanwhile, Woori America Bank — which has served as a bridge for Korean firms entering the US — has expanded its network in the US from the East Coast to major regions, such as California, Georgia and Texas since its establishment in 1984. As of the end of last year, it operated 24 branches with total assets of about $4 billion, making it the largest overseas subsidiary of any Korean commercial bank.