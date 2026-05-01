A first look at the Seattle-based carrier’s debut international business suite — and the West Coast story it’s trying to tell

Korea Herald correspondent

SEATTLE — The cabin lights dim to a warm amber. A lantern glows softly beside the seat as a flight attendant pours a chilled glass of sparkling wine. A sliding door closes, and for a moment, the hum of the Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner fades away.

This is Alaska Airlines’ new international business-class suite, which debuted April 25 as part of the carrier’s long-haul rebrand.

The airline introduced the suite on its first long-haul international route, Seattle-Incheon, followed three days later by Seattle-Rome. Service to London begins May 21, with service to Reykjavik, Iceland, launching May 28.

Long known as the West Coast’s hometown carrier, Alaska Airlines is now positioning itself as a global airline, supported by its subsidiary Hawaiian Airlines and the Oneworld Alliance, connecting to more than 900 destinations worldwide.

"Alaska as a brand is new to long-haul, especially trans-Pacific or trans-Atlantic routes. Hawaiian is not," Alex Judson, managing director of partnerships and international at Alaska Airlines, told The Korea Herald at the airline’s global training center. "Hawaiian has been serving Korea as well as Japan, Australia, New Zealand for many, many years. The beauty of the combination is that we're leveraging those insights, the learnings, the expertise that the Hawaiian team has as we build this expansion."

Suite built for sleep

Step into the cabin and the design language is unmistakably Pacific Northwest — muted earth tones, soft textures and a quiet, evergreen restraint. Each suite has a full-flat bed, a sliding privacy door and direct aisle access. An 18-inch HD screen offers more than 1,500 films and TV programs. Headphones from premium audio brand LSTN slip into a discreet stowage compartment alongside a mirror and a custom reusable Path Water bottle.

Two pillows sit on the seat: a wide, plush one for sleeping flat and a smaller pillow that doubles as neck support when upright. The mattress pad, cover and slippers are noticeably more substantial than competing carriers. A wireless charger, individual power ports and an armrest that lifts away round out the practical touches.

The amenity kit leans heavily on West Coast brands. The pouch comes from Filson, made exclusively for Alaska Airlines. Inside are skin care products from Salt & Stone.

Restaurant above Pacific

The food is where the new service tries hardest to set itself apart — and largely succeeds.

Service opens with a cheese and charcuterie platter sourced from Pacific Northwest favorites Beecher's and Tillamook. The cashews are toasted and savory, the prosciutto restrained in salt, the dried apricots balanced against fresh, snappy grapes.

A cold asparagus soup arrives next, finished with toasted pine nuts. Then a green salad brightened by orange segments and tart green apple. Next came preordered Klingman Farms braised short rib, part of the Chef's (Tray) Table menu developed with award-winning Seattle chef Brady Ishiwata Williams. Preordering is available through the Alaska Airlines app; the short ribs are popular enough to make planning ahead a necessity. The meat falls apart at the touch of a fork, served alongside Korean rice cakes used to make tteokbokki and topped with a balanced serrano jaew sauce that cuts cleanly through the braise.

Paired with the Stag's Leap Wine Cellars Armillary Cabernet Sauvignon 2021 from Napa Valley — a wine rated 4.5 out of 5 on Vivino — the result is, frankly, divine.

The drink list reads like a West Coast cellar tour, anchored by Stag's Leap and Roederer Champagne, with a curated selection of craft cocktails, beers and Stumptown coffee. For Korean travelers, the airline has added a JUMO mango, yuja and citrus mint soju cocktail, made with premium craft-distilled soju and real juice. It is bright and effervescent — more refreshing than potent — and a smart nod to the Incheon route.

Dessert is the showpiece. Alaska Airlines has wheeled aboard a Salt & Straw sundae cart. Vanilla bean ice cream, visibly speckled with seeds, is plated with the customer's choice of toppings. An accompaniment of caramel drizzle and confetti cookie crumble was excellent.

"Salt & Straw is a really fantastic Portland-based company. We've been partnering with them for many years," Judson said, referring to the Oregon city in the Pacific Northwest. "Now we can introduce travelers to that brand as well. Every single product you interact with on board has West Coast roots and origins."

Approaching arrival, a second meal is served with a tart-sweet berry smoothie made from real blended fruit — exactly the right thing after a few hours of sleep.

Tailored Korean experience

One to two Korean-speaking flight attendants are assigned to the suite cabin on the Seattle-Incheon route, a small detail that matters. Korean banchan accompanies a gochujang chicken option among other main entrees, and Alaska Airlines works with chefs in Seoul to refine the menu.

"I love the gochujang that's served on the meal platter," Judson said. "We work with local chefs in Seoul to help us design the menu. We have a call center supporting our guests right there locally from Seoul."

Ground game

Before boarding, business-class passengers are invited to Alaska Airlines' newest North Satellite Lounge at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport — three connected zones built around floor-to-ceiling windows that frame arriving and departing aircraft. There is a full bar, a hot food station, dining tables, lounge chairs and dedicated workspace seating. An indoor fire pit anchors one corner — an unexpectedly cozy touch for a travel hub.

Passengers have access to the lounge and all Oneworld partner lounges. Oneworld Emerald members can use first-class lounges regardless of their booked cabin.

What's next

Alaska Airlines plans to install Starlink-based high-speed Wi-Fi on its 787-9 Dreamliner fleet later this year, available free to users signed in to the airline's Atmos Rewards loyalty program. Sign-up, available in multiple languages, opens the service to anyone.

A premium economy cabin is also in development for long-haul routes, including Incheon, with distinct West Coast-sourced amenities to be announced.

Alaska's broader ambition, Judson said, is to operate 12 long-haul destinations from Seattle by 2030.

"We see ourselves being a global carrier and continuing to serve these amazing areas where we have our hubs," he said. "Sustainability is really a key factor for Alaska Airlines."

The airline is working with its Oneworld partners on joint procurement of sustainable aviation fuel, and the 787-9 fleet is among the most fuel-efficient long-haul aircraft flying.

Round-trip business suite fares range from 5.3 million to 7.7 million won ($3,560 to $5,180), depending on whether outbound and return travel fall on weekdays or weekends, before taxes and fuel surcharges.

For Korean travelers, the practical question is whether Alaska Airlines' new product holds its own against established carriers on the Seoul-Seattle corridor. On the hard product — the suite, the bedding, the food — the answer is yes. The softer details — bilingual cabin crew, a menu that treats Korean food on its own terms and a soju cocktail — suggest Alaska Airlines has studied this market closely.