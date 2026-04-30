Los Angeles Dodgers' South Korean infielder Kim Hye-seong recorded his first hit in four games on Wednesday.

Kim started at shortstop and batted seventh in the Dodgers' home game against the Miami Marlins at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, going 1-for-3 with a walk. His season batting average rose to .296 (16-for-54).

Kim grounded out to third base in his first at-bat in the second inning with one out and a runner on second against Miami right-hander Sandy Alcantara. He then grounded out to shortstop in the fourth.

In the sixth inning, Kim delivered a one-out single to center field, connecting on a 149.1 kph inside changeup from Alcantara with a 2-2 count.

Trailing 3-2 in the ninth, Kim reached base with a leadoff walk against Miami reliever Calvin Faucher after a full-count battle, helping set the stage for a potential comeback. But with one out and the bases loaded, Freddie Freeman grounded into a game-ending double play.

The Dodgers lost 3-2, dropping the final two games of the three-game series after winning the opener.

Dodgers starter Tyler Glasnow struck out nine over 5 2/3 innings, allowing three hits, six walks and two runs.

Superstar Shohei Ohtani went 0-for-2 with three walks, one stolen base and one strikeout.

(This article was produced with the assistance of AI. — Ed.)