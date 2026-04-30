South Korea’s national soccer team has already secured at least $12.5 million for qualifying for the 2026 FIFA World Cup in North America next June.

FIFA announced after its Council meeting in Vancouver that it had increased the prize fund allocated to the 48 participating nations.

The overall distribution for the expanded tournament has risen to a staggering $871 million, up from the previously announced $727 million.

The earlier $727 million figure had already been a World Cup record. However, FIFA decided to provide additional funds after participating nations raised concerns over rising operational costs, including travel expenses.

FIFA increased tournament preparation support — covering base camp operations and travel for the 48 qualified nations — from $1.5 million to $2.5 million per team.

The guaranteed group-stage participation payment was also raised from $9 million to $10 million.

As a result, South Korea will receive $12.5 million simply for reaching the finals, combining the $2.5 million preparation subsidy and the $10 million participation payment.

Prize money rises further for teams advancing to the knockout rounds: $11 million for the round of 32, $15 million for the round of 16, $19 million for the quarterfinals, $29 million for the semifinals, $33 million for the runner-up, and $50 million for the champion.

That means a team eliminated in the round of 32 would earn an additional $1 million, while the World Cup winner would take home a massive 74.2 billion won in prize money.

(This article was produced with the assistance of AI. — Ed.)