Illit is not afraid to show their innermost thoughts in the girl group's new album, releasing Thursday. The bandmates shared their excitement through Belift Lab on the day of release.

"Mamihlapinatapai," their fourth EP, will be full of unpredictable charm the five members exude, Minju said, confiding that her heart has been already going pitter-patter at the thought of revealing the new music.

The main track from the mini album is "It's Me," and they all started banging their heads to the rhythm from the beginning of the song, recalled Younah. Moka loved how outspoken the lyrics are, while Wonhee was happy since she felt the song — being bold and strong — expanded Illit's music spectrum.

"You simply cannot help but move your body when you listen to it," Iroha said, requesting that fans enjoy the music together.