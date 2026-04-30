Treasure will release its fourth EP on June 1, YG Entertainment’s founder and chief producer Yang Hyun-suk said Thursday.

In a video interview, he shared plans for the upcoming album from the boy group.

“Treasure debuted amid the global pandemic and had many struggles in global stage,” he acknowledged, but showed confidence in the new release, picking it as his “personal favorite.”

To support the new album, the nonet will launch a tour on June 19. Tour “The Stage” will start with a three-date run of shows in Seoul, followed by a seven-city fan concert tour in Japan.

Meanwhile, the gorup is in the middle of tour “Pulse On,” which will continue in Singapore on May 3. The remaining stops are Hong Kong, Bangkok and Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.