Kim Ha-seong of the Atlanta Braves has collected a hit in his first rehab game in the minor league as he started working his way back from an offseason finger injury.

Kim went 1-for-2 and stole a base while playing shortstop for five innings for Double-A Columbus on Wednesday. According to MLB.com, the Braves will gradually increase Kim's workload.

"We'll continue to ramp up the volume. We'll take it easy early on," Braves manager Walt Weiss said.

A position player can remain on a rehab assignment for up to 20 days. Barring setbacks, Kim can be activated from the injured list as early as May 19.

Kim signed a one-year, $20 million contract with the Braves in December, after spending the latter portion of the 2025 season with them. However, Kim tore a tendon in his right middle finger after slipping on ice in his native South Korea in January.

The injury kept Kim out of spring training and also the World Baseball Classic with South Korea.

Once Kim, the 2023 National League Gold Glove winner at the utility spot, returns, he will take over as the Braves' primary shortstop and move Mauricio Dubon to the utility role.

The Braves entered Wednesday's action with the best record in Major League Baseball at 21-9. (Yonhap)