May is widely referred to as ‘Family Month’ in South Korea, with a cluster of family-related observances including Children’s Day (May 5), Parents’ Day (May 8), Teachers’ Day (May 15) and Couples’ Day (May 21). It is a time when the cultural calendar shifts noticeably toward children and parents, with museums, outdoor festivals and performance venues tailoring programs accordingly.

Stages built for multiple generations

Sejong Center for the Performing Arts in Seoul leads the month with programming designed for family viewing.

The Seoul Metropolitan Dance Theatre opens with "Speed" (Friday to Sunday), which channels the rhythmic patterns of Korean traditional dance into a high-energy contemporary work — accessible enough for first-time young viewers while offering adults a fresh angle on a familiar form.

The Seoul Metropolitan Ballet follows with "In the Bamboo Forest" (May 15-17), a new creation built around the imagery of bamboo as a symbol of life and renewal. The piece aims to offer imagination for younger viewers and a more refined aesthetic experience for adults.

Running concurrently in the main hall, "Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part II in Concert" (May 15-17) combines a film screening with a live orchestral performance — a format designed to lower the barrier for first-time concertgoers while offering parents a fresh way to experience a familiar story alongside their children.

Later in the month, the Seoul Metropolitan Chorus presents Carl Orff's "Carmina Burana" (May 21), while the Seoul Metropolitan Traditional Music Orchestra closes the month with "Re-Project: Rediscovery of Form" (May 29), which probes the structural possibilities of Korean traditional orchestral music. The Seoul Metropolitan Musical Theatre's "The Tribe" (June 9-27) extends the family-friendly programming into early summer.

Sejong Center is also taking the festivities outdoors with two free programs: "Arias at Gwanghwamun" (May 22-23) in Gwanghwamun Square, and an outdoor staging of "La Traviata" (May 22-23) at Yeouido Hangang Park's Mulbit Stage.

Music from kids’ shows or movies is being rearranged and performed in a grand, classical concert style. "Bling Bling Catch! Teenieping Symphony" returns to Lotte Concert Hall on May 5 for two performances (2:30 p.m. and 5 p.m.), following its 2025 debut as the franchise's first orchestral concert. Ditto Orchestra performs hits, including numbers from the film "Romance of Heartsping" under conductor Kim Sung-jin, with musical theater performers handling vocals.

Mapo Arts Center, meanwhile, presents the family musical "The Blue Lion Wanini" (May 1-24), adapted from the bestselling children's novel that has sold over a million copies. The production anchors the center's "Happy Mapo Wageul Wageul" family festival, which extends to a companion exhibition at Gallery MAC and a Children's Day book talk with original author Lee Hyun.

For younger audiences, the National Orchestra of Korea's concert for children, "Sinnarak Mannarak" (April 22-May 5), returns to the National Theater's Haneul Theater after drawing nearly 90 percent capacity in its 2025 premiere. The title, drawn from Jeju dialect, references the legend of Seolmundae Halmang, the giant goddess said to have created Jeju Island.

Museums turn into playgrounds

National museums across the country are running participatory programs throughout the holiday week. The National Museum of Korea opens its grounds and galleries for a family program from May 2-5, featuring KakaoFriends collaboration photo zones, fusion gugak performances, bubble magic shows and QR stamp tours through the permanent galleries.

Regional branches each offer distinctive programming: Cheongju is staging a children‘s musical, a magic show and a family field day, Gongju is putting on a classical concert for children, Buyeo is running its 41st Cultural Heritage Drawing Contest, and Gwangju is hosting a children’s ceramics festival with pottery wheel experiences.

Gyeongju stages an outdoor percussion concert at the Sacred Bell of King Seongdeok pavilion on May 5, while Iksan, Jeonju, Naju, Daegu, Jinju, Gimhae and Chuncheon branches round out the lineup with their own mix of crafts, performances and hands-on activities. Most programs are free, though some require advance reservation.

Festivals reimagine public spaces

The Seoul Foundation for Arts and Culture is running two large-scale outdoor festivals. “Tok Tok,” held May 2-3 at the Yangcheon Seoul Culture & Arts Education Center and Seoseoul Lake Park, features giant puppet parades, including a 5-meter Pinocchio procession and an evening lantern walk. Workshops are tailored by generation — from “First Steps in Ballet with Grandchildren” to “Hello! Baby Mozart” for infants under 48 months.

Seoul Circus Festival transforms Nodeul Island into a “Circus Land” on May 4-5, with 11 invited works and the inaugural Spark Cup competition combining taekwondo, cheerleading and acrobatics. Highlights include a collaboration between the 101-year-old Dongchun Circus and psychedelic rock band Jeonpasangsa, a 30-meter aerial performance by Saram Theater, and the UK's NoFit State Circus presenting “Bamboo,” in which performers construct and dismantle a bamboo forest structure using only their bodies.

Outside Seoul, the Asia Culture Center in Gwangju opens its rooftop “Hanul Madang” (Sky Plaza) to the public from May 1-5. The 4,587-square-meter natural lawn offers panoramic views of the city center and is being made available specifically as a family-friendly resting space during the Children's Day holiday stretch.

Tradition and pop culture

Namsangol Hanok Village transforms into a “Children's Village” on May 5, with traditional games, hands-on workshops and food stalls.

Activities include a traditional pattern norigae keyring workshop by hanbok brand Leesle — known for styling K-pop artists including BTS — and a martial arts experience.

K-pop fans have their own destination: Illit will hold the “Illit Seoul Children's Grand Park Festival” on May 5 to celebrate the release of its fourth mini-album “Mamihlapinatapai.” All festival programs except the performance itself are open to walk-in visitors free of charge.

For younger children, The Pinkfong Company's “Bebefinn Dreamland” pop-up runs throughout May at DDP Showroom, with an AR carousel, motion-recognition rhythm games and limited-edition merchandise. Admission is free.