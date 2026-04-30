K-pop agency YG Entertainment's first boy group in six years will launch in September with five members, the company announced Thursday.

YG had previously unveiled a plan to launch a new boy group this fall.

"We're planning to introduce the male group in September for now. The number of its members, which many people may be curious about, is five," Yang Hyun-suk, founder and executive producer of YG Entertainment, said in a video posted on the company's official blog. He did not give further details of the new group, including its name.

The last new boy group launched by YG was TREASURE, which debuted in August 2020.

Yang added that the company would gradually reveal details about its upcoming intellectual properties and rookie artists, hinting at a broader debut lineup that includes a new girl group tentatively named Next Monster.

YG also plans to roll out major projects this year, including new albums from Babymonster and TREASURE, as well as a world tour by BIGBANG marking its 20th anniversary. (Yonhap)