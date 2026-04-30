South Korea's industrial output, retail sales and facility investment all rose from a month earlier in March, official data showed Thursday.

It marked the first time since last September that all three indicators posted on-month growth.

Industrial production edged up 0.3 percent last month, marking the second consecutive month of increase, according to the data from the Ministry of Data and Statistics.

The ministry noted that the impact of the Middle East crisis that erupted in late February had not yet impacted the economy.

"Despite the Middle East war, the overall trend in production remains intact," said Lee Doo-won, a ministry official, adding that the effects are expected to become more visible in April and May.

Output in the mining and manufacturing sector, a key pillar of the economy, rose 0.3 percent from the previous month, driven by strong performance in automobiles, other transportation equipment and machinery.

However, semiconductor production fell 8.1 percent from a month earlier, largely due to a base effect, despite continued growth in global demand brought on by the artificial intelligence boom. The decline follows a sharp 28.2 percent surge in February.

Production of refined petroleum products also dropped 6.3 percent due to the impact of the Middle East conflict.

Retail sales, a gauge of private spending, rose 1.8 percent over the cited period, the ministry said.

Sales of semidurable goods, such as clothing, went up 0.3 percent, and durable goods, including home appliances, jumped 9.8 percent. In contrast, sales of nondurable goods, such as food and beverages, fell 1.3 percent.

"Consumption, which has been weak over the past three years, appears to be bottoming out and beginning to recover," Lee said.

Facility investment also increased 1.5 percent on-month, supported by increased spending on transportation equipment, which jumped 5.2 percent. (Yonhap)