Coupang was the most-used commerce application in South Korea in the first quarter of 2026, according to market research firm Wiseapp Retail Goods.

The e-commerce giant recorded 33.25 million users during the January-March period, ranking first in monthly active users. Secondhand marketplace Karrot followed with 23.19 million users, while food delivery app Baemin came in third at 22.55 million.

Other major platforms included Coupang Eats, fashion app Ably, beauty retailer Olive Young and Chinese e-commerce services AliExpress and Temu, all of which ranked among the most widely used commerce apps in the country.

Coupang additionally led in average usage time and revisit rates, indicating strong user loyalty compared to competitors. Wiseapp Retail said its estimates are based on sample data from Android and iOS users in Korea.