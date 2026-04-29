Madison Huang, senior director of product marketing at Nvidia, visited Doosan Robotics on Wednesday, as the South Korean company and US tech giant step up their partnership to build a robot execution platform and commercialize industrial humanoid robots by 2028.

Doosan Robotics said Huang — the eldest daughter of Nvidia cofounder and CEO Jensen Huang — toured the company's innovation center in Seongnam, Gyeonggi Province, where she met with CEO Kim Min-pyo.

The discussions focused on integrating Doosan's Agentic Robot Operating System with Nvidia’s simulation tools and AI training frameworks. The platform enables robots to perceive their surroundings, optimize movement paths and perform high-precision tasks.

Through the collaboration, Doosan Robotics aims to develop a robot execution platform capable of operating reliably in real-world industrial environments.

Doosan said the two sides are considering developing key components, including robot-AI interfaces, standardized control protocols, task-specific models and safety control guardrails.

Under the partnership, the companies aim to unveil intelligent robot solutions powered by the Agentic Operating System in 2027, followed by the launch of industrial humanoid robots in 2028.

They are also considering showcasing joint achievements at global trade shows, including the Consumer Electronics Show, in 2027.

“The success of physical AI depends not only on the intelligence of AI models, but also on the stability of execution platforms that can operate without error in real-world environments,” Kim said in a statement.

“Based on today’s discussions, we will push forward the commercialization of intelligent robotic solutions and industrial humanoids by combining Doosan’s hardware manufacturing capabilities with Nvidia’s software ecosystem.”